Amen and Ausar Thompson will reportedly not represent Team USA in the future
Amen and Ausar Thompson both took significant leaps in their sophomore seasons in the NBA. The twins were in the playoffs with the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons respectively, having become key pieces on their teams at the age of 22.
The Thompson twins both have star potential. Amen is a little more offensively gifted, while Ausar is a lockdown defender before anything else. As their games continue to develop, it's hard to put a ceiling on either one. And while this might normally also excite fans of Team USA, a recent report suggests that it possibly shouldn't.
RELATED: Austin Reaves’ agent makes a strong statement amid LA Lakers’ trade rumors
"Amen and Ausar Thompson plan to represent Jamaica in future FIBA and Olympic competitions," the report reads. Even though they were born and raised in San Leandro, California, the twins are of Jamaican descent through their father, Troy Thompson.
The family has a history of representing Jamaica at the highest level as well. Amen and Ausar's uncle, Mark Thompson, participated in the 400-meter Hurdles event at the 1992 Summer Olympics as part of the Jamaican contingent.
The Thompson twins would be a phenomenal get for the Jamaican basketball team. As the game continues to grow internationally, other countries are slowly but surely catching up to the USA. Amen and Ausar would go a long way in helping Jamaica enter the conversation on the global stage.
Amen averaged 14.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Rockets this season. Ausar averaged 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for the Pistons. Their career will be fun to follow for any basketball fan, although Team USA and their fans will surely be hoping this report doesn't come true.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Tyrese Haliburton's dad being banned from NBA Playoffs is correct decision
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates star crushes home run at staggering speed
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles sell savage NFL gear after league keeps Tush Push alive
WNBA: Caitlin Clark roasted by New York media for 'flop' at buzzer in Fever loss to Liberty
VIRAL: Lakers fans think Luka Doncic is looking skinny in viral Real Madrid pictures