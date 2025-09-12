Amateur golfer exposed after sneaking into PGA Tour practice round
By Matt Reed
The Procore Championship isn't exactly the biggest tournament on the PGA Tour calendar, but it has some serious drama after a random golfer made his way onto the course during a practice round this week and cause a major stir within the golf community.
RELATED: Team USA Ryder Cup captain won't compete in event after naming roster
During the lead up to the tournament, a group of Team USA Ryder Cup players were using the opportunity to practice on Tuesday at North Course at Silverado Country Club, but one amateur golfer faked his way onto the course by pretending to be a staff member.
“A local with a staff golf bag showed up on the edge of the resort, walked on and began playing," according to a Fox Sports article this week. "It wasn’t until he caught up with Seamus Power on the par-3 17th and shanked one toward the houses that the gig was up and he was asked to leave.”
While the golfer was eventually asked to leave the course after he shanked a shot on a par 3 towards some of the houses surrounding the hole, the player still achieved a lifelong accomplishment that many golfers would only dream of after successful infiltrating the course.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
FRIDAY ROUNDUP: Packers look legit, AFC North bulletin board material, and more
CFB: 3 college football teams with the most to prove in Week 3
NBA: Phoenix Suns reporter fired in wake of Charlie Kirk social media posts
SPORTS MEDIA: NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Week 2 of 2025 season
VIRAL: Best uniform combinations for college football Week 3