Actress Brenda Song reveals her NFL fandom and drops serious ball knowledge
By Matt Reed
They always stay it's not difficult to find the stars when you're out in Los Angeles, and it looks like that's the case when it comes to their support for the Rams.
Actress Brenda Song was recently interviewed on a wide array of topics, and randomly went viral for discussing her love for the Rams. She also went on to drop some serious football knowledge when she talked about the team's defense and how they were unable to stop the run this past season.
It's clear that Song has been following the team for awhile because she seemed very familiar with the players and brought up the fact that Saquon Barkley and other rop running backs had a field day with LA's run defense in 2024.
Song, who was best known for her role on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, also brought up the offensive line as an area of weakness after quarterback Matthew Stafford faced a lot of pressure last season.
Even though the actress continues to succeed in films and television shows, it looks like she could have a second career alongside head coach Sean McVay if she wants to change her professional path.
