ACC transfer portal update: which team now owns the top spot?
By Tyler Reed
There is just one college football game remaining in the season. The Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the national championship.
For everyone else, it is time for the recruiting trail to heat up. Not only will the recruiting trail be the place to be, but the transfer portal is also now a key to success.
The ACC may not be competing for a national title this season, but the conference is already getting a leg up on the transfer portal.
Here are the updated transfer portal rankings of the ACC:
1. Miami
2. Virginia Tech
3. SMU
4. Duke
5. Florida State
6. Virginia
7. North Carolina
8. Clemson
9. California
10. Wake Forest
11. Louisville
12. Boston College
13. Pittsburgh
14. Stanford
15. Georgia Tech
16. Syracuse
17. NC State
The Miami Hurricanes lead the way in the portal. According to On3 Sports, the Hurricanes have grabbed 12 players out of the portal, with one five-star, four four-star, and seven three-star.
The Hurricanes will be starting over on offense, as quarterback Cam Ward is heading to the NFL Draft. However, the program is off to a good start on rebuilding the roster for 2025.
