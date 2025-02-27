Abdul Carter faces big NFL Draft decision after tests reveal foot injury
By Joe Lago
Abdul Carter began the day at the NFL Scouting Combine declaring himself "90% recovered" from his junior season and touting his viability of being the top selection of the 2025 NFL Draft.
"I feel like I’m the best player in the country and the best player should be selected No. 1," the explosive Penn State edge rusher told reporters on Wednesday.
RELATED: NFL insiders have 'verbal altercation' at Starbucks in Indianapolis
By the end of the day, Carter's expectation of going No. 1 was no longer a certainty.
Tests reportedly revealed a stress reaction in the right foot of Carter, who will now decide whether to have surgery or prove to NFL teams he can play without the procedure.
Carter's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN "there are mixed opinions on whether he needs surgery." Rosenhaus expects a decision to be made this week.
"Either way, worst-case scenario, we don't expect this to impact where he is drafted," Rosenhaus said. "After visiting with teams this week, I believe he's going to be the No. 1 overall pick."
According to Rosenhaus, if Carter elects to have surgery, a screw will be placed in his right foot. He would miss his pro day and be sidelined for eight weeks. He should be ready to go when training camp begins.
Last month, Tennessee Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker said the team "won't pass on a generational talent with the first pick in the NFL Draft." But would Carter's foot issue cause the Titans to alter their first-round pick plans?
The last two editions of the NFL Mock Draft Consensus projected the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Carter to go to Tennessee at No. 1. Maybe the Titans will play it safe by addressing their need for a franchise quarterback and choose Miami's Cam Ward.
Carter said his meeting with Tennessee "went well," and he was "impressed with the coaches."
"I feel like they were impressed with me," he said. "They have the No. 1 pick. I want to be the No. 1 pick."
That was early Wednesday. A lot changed just before midnight.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Draft is stocked with great RBs
NFL: Raiders called cheap for sticking Pete Carroll in coach
NHL: When will NHL get act together and run 4 Nations back?
CBB/CFB: Possible ACC-Big East merger gaining momentum