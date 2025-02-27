NFL insiders have 'verbal altercation' at Starbucks in Indianapolis
By Joe Lago
One of the valued tenets of journalism is you are never the story. Ever.
That golden rule wasn't on the minds of two NFL insiders when they clashed Wednesday at the league's annual Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
According to multiple outlets, Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz confronted NFL Network's Ian Rapoport over conflicting reports about a conversation between Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady recently in Montana.
Schultz first reported that Brady "hosted" the QB at his home in Montana to "convince Stafford to join the Raiders." Rapoport refuted Schultz's account, citing sources who dismissed any idea of "hosting" or "recruiting" by Brady and deemed the episode as a chance encounter "at a ski resort."
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero also weighed in on the "internet rumor" by tweeting a quote from Stafford's agent, Don Yee. "I know that reporters sometimes make mistakes in their haste, but this story’s inaccurate," Yee told Pelissero.
Rapoport added to Pelissero's update, tweeting that Brady and Stafford "like many high-profile people, both own houses in the same ski community." Schultz fired back at Rapoport.
"If you really think Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford just happened to run into each other at a ski resort in Montana — of all places — at the exact same time, I've got a bridge to sell you," Schultz tweeted.
Schultz allegedly had more to say to Rapoport.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio confirmed Barstool Sports podcaster PFT Commenter's initial report of "a serious big time media confrontation" at the Starbucks inside the JW Marriott hotel. Florio cited multiple sources who witnessed the "verbal altercation" initiated by Schultz, who approached Rapoport while he was speaking to an agent.
According to Florio's sources, Schultz told Rapoport, "If you have anything to say to me, say it to my f---ing face." Schultz then added, "If this continues, we're going to have a f---ing problem."
NFL Security was alerted of the incident due to "a threat of physical violence."
The 37-year-old Stafford has been mentioned in trade rumors because of his uncertain status with the Rams. Stafford is seeking a contract extension because he only has $4 million of guaranteed money left, and he has drawn significant interest from the Raiders and New York Giants, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.
