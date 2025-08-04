Aaron Boone running out of time as Yankees continue to slip in postseason standings
By Tyler Reed
There are a handful of jobs in sports that have so much pressure attached to them that only a select few can find success.
For example, being the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys or being the head coach of the University of Kentucky basketball program are a few that come to mind.
RELATED: Reds relief pitcher has insane journey to MLB Speedway Classic
However, the one job that may have the most pressure in sports is being the manager of the New York Yankees.
The Yankees organization expects greatness because they are the definition of greatness, 27 World Series championships will lead to that. But the team has hoisted a World Series trophy since 2009.
Last year, they fell short in the Fall Classic at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers. But this season, the team may not even make the postseason.
Manager Aaron Boone's club is hanging on to a Wild Card spot, but the team is continuing to head in the wrong direction.
RELATED: Aaron Judge, Lakers' Luka Doncic collab for Jordan Brand at Yankee Stadium
In their last ten games, the Yankees are 4-6, and the sky is currently falling in the Big Apple. Most teams would be happy just to be in the postseason race. But once again, the Yankees are not like most teams.
I wouldn't expect anything drastic to happen before the end of the season. However, if the Yankees fail to make the postseason, Boone will absolutely be on his way out.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Lakers, Luka Doncic agree to massive three-year max contract extension
NFL: Chargers' Denzel Perryman arrested on felony assault weapon charge
SPORTS MEDIA: Michelle Obama roasts ESPN & Stephen A. Smith, comparing network to 'Real Housewives'
VIRAL: Olympic champ Sha'Carri Richardson arrested for allegedly assaulting boyfriend