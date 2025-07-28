Aaron Judge, Lakers' Luka Doncic collab for Jordan Brand at Yankee Stadium
Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic has been criticized for his effort and ability on defense throughout his seven seasons in the NBA.
Monday, the five-time All-Star went across the country and spent time with a very different team for whom defense is often optional: the New York Yankees.
Doncic met with reigning American League Aaron Judge, who signed a pair of pink spikes for his fellow big man before Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium.
Doncic is in New York to promote "The One," a global 1-on-1 basketball tournament sponsored by Jordan Brand. Doncic, Judge and Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm all have contracts with the popular apparel label.
Wednesday, Doncic will be at Dyckman Park for quarterfinals of the New York portion of "The One" tournament.
The One Tour will continue in Chicago on Friday and Los Angeles on Sunday.
Last offseason, Doncic joined other NBA stars, went on a promotional tour of China for Jordan, during which Doncic walked on the Great Wall of China.
On Monday, pictures surfaced of a trimmed-down Doncic's photo shoot for Men's Health magazine.
Doncic's defense has been the butt of jokes for some time. His commitment to offseason training will perhaps yield benefits on both ends of the court for the Lakers in 2025-26 — and maybe rub off on the Yankees.
"The amount of time manager Aaron Boone spends defending his team's defensive prowess seems rather remarkable in light of his team’s high-profile breakdowns in the field (and on the basepaths)," wrote Larry Brooks in the New York Post on Friday.
The Yankees have been a well below-average team in the field this season, according to Statcast.
