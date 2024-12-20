NBA fans trash LaMelo Ball despite dropping 34 points
The Charlotte Hornets continue to struggle in the 2024-25 NBA season. They reached a new low after losing to the worst team in the NBA, the Washington Wizards.
It was an all-round poor performance from the Hornets in the 123-114 defeat. However, LaMelo Ball finished with 34 points to his name.
RELATED: Hornets issue apology after duping a kid out of PS5
Ball has elevated his game to the next level this season and many have urged the star guard to part ways with the Hornets.
Usually, a player is praised for a 30 points plus performance in the NBA. Unfortunately, Ball was handed an alternative fate even after scoring 34 points against the Hornets.
At first look it may look like Ball had a stunning game. However, on a closer look NBA fans trashed Ball for his poor shooting performance from the floor.
One fan wrote: "Imagine thinking you were that guy shooting 3/18 from 3s. Kobe is rolling in his grave. Rip goat. The NBA misses you more than you know."
Another added: "Guys this is not a good stat line."
A fan came up with a new nickname for Ball: "Shot chucker final boss."
Although Ball also had 13 assists to his name, his 11-32 shooting overshadowed everything else. It's just another example of the league's recent three-point shooting problem.
As for Ball, it felt like he wanted to maintain his season averages of 30.4 points per game and it was a desperate attempt to save himself from falling below that mark.
The Hornets are now 7-20 for the season as they hold the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.
