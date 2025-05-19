9-year-old photo of Alex Caruso and Mark Daigneault goes viral after OKC Thunder’s big win
The Oklahoma City Thunder are flying high, having blown out the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 to advance to the Western Conference Finals. One of the biggest heroes of their big win was Alex Caruso, who valiantly guarded Nikola Jokic despite giving up a huge size advantage.
Putting Caruso on Jokic was a masterstroke; head coach Mark Daigneault deserves a lot of credit for his adjustment. Even as Thunder fans sing both their praises, there's something many people don't know. This isn't the first time Daigneault has coached Caruso in Oklahoma City.
RELATED: Gilbert Arenas questions whether Luka Doncic wants to improve on defense
In 2016, Caruso wasn't picked during the NBA Draft. He played with the Sixers in the Summer League before being signed and waived by the Thunder. He was then picked up by the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA Development League, which is the G League.
Daigneault was coaching the Blue during that time, and a photo of the two from then has now gone viral on social media.
"Imagine telling these two, nine years ago while they were grinding in the G League, that they’d be heading to an NBA Western Conference Finals together one day," a fan wrote in a post on X.
Another comment read, "If OKC wins it all, this will pretty easily go down as one of my fav Thunder pics of all time."
A third fan said, "Legendary glow-up alert. From G League hustle to WCF muscle — proof dreams don’t have an expiration date." Another simply said, "Life is beautiful."
RELATED: Nikola Jokic makes wild ‘beer’ comment after being eliminated from NBA Playoffs
A fifth fan pointed out, "Incredible how the last time the OKC Thunder was in the WCF was 9 years ago too." One comment summed up the vibes, "This seals it, OKC is winning it all."
Caruso has worked hard to become an NBA champion, and has found his niche as an elite role player in recent years. Mark Daigneault has revived the Thunder and they have a real chance at winning a title this season. This picture is truly inspirational.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: Ranking the top 13 must-see games of the 2025 NFL season
NBA: Jaylen Brown takes a subtle shot at Jalen Brunson with an underhanded compliment
NIL: Sports media executive makes bold prediction about NIL's next 'real superstars'
SPORTS MEDIA: Kevin Durant goes off top rope with scathing roast of Emmanuel Acho
VIRAL: 5 best NFL schedule release videos that won the internet