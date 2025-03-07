76ers hint at bringing back iconic Iverson jerseys next season
By Matt Reed
This season has gone off the rails for the Philadelphia 76ers, but as the year winds down and with the team likely missing out on the postseason at least there might be one glimmer of good news heading into next season.
It's been two decades since the Sixers last appeared in the NBA Finals when Allen Iverson, Dikembe Mutombo and Philly battled the Los Angeles Lakers. While Iverson and Co. didn't come out on top that season, they did have some of the most memorable jerseys in NBA history.
Now, the team has hinted at a possible return of the Iverson era uniforms after sending out an email to season-ticket holders recently suggesting the comeback.
Philly already has seen Joel Embiid sidelined for the rest of the season, while Paul George hasn't exactly been the player the team had hoped for when they signed him last summer.
To make matters worse, the Sixers might not even control their upcoming first-round pick if they finish outside the top 6 in the Draft Lottery. At this stage of the season, Philly is in a tight battle with teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans for a spot in the first five selections.
