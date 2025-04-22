50 Cent's wild post on Knicks NBA Playoff loss goes viral with Kanye, Pope references
By Josh Sanchez
If there is one thing the world has learned about rap icon 50 Cent throughout the years it is that he will never bite his tongue. 50 Cent is known for his wild comments on social media and trolling those who find themselves in trending headlines.
It was no different on Monday night after the New York Knicks fell to the Detroit Pistons in Game 2 of their NBA Playoff series.
50 Cent took to social media after the game to air his grievences that touched on pop culture and global news.
Not only was 50 Cent upset with the Knicks loss, but he took a moment to mourn the death of Pope Francis and the latest statement from Kanye West that is causing secondhand embarrassment.
"Fvck today man the Knicks lost, the pope died, and Kanye told us he sucked his cousin’s d!ck for 8 years," Fiddy wrote on Instagram. "I’m going to bed early tomorrow gotta be a better day."
Pope Francis died Monday morning at age 88, while Ye generated headlines for a reason nobody would have had on their 2025 bingo card.
Ye revealed in an awful, heavily-autotuned song that he and his cousin, who is serving life in prison for murdering a pregnant woman, engaged in traumatic sexual activities together when they were children.
The song, which is clearly heavily-influenced by rising star Dave Blunts, left everyone scratching their heads and wondering if Ye has finally completely lost it -- like he hasn't already.
Through it all, however, 50 Cent was there to fire off a memorable caption.
