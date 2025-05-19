49ers' new deal with All-Pro linebacker sets new high for position
By Tyler Reed
The San Francisco 49ers had a dreadful 2024 season. After a Super Bowl appearance to begin the calendar year, the franchise finished last season 6-11.
Injuries played a massive part in the dysfunctional season. The 49ers only had All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey for four games.
However, the front office still believes in the core unit of the team. It was recently announced that the team has extended quarterback Brock Purdy to a massive five-year, $265 million deal.
Now, according to Adam Schefter, the team has focused on extending one of their top defensive stars, linebacker Fred Warner.
Warner's new deal will also make him the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL. According to Spotrac, Warner's average annual salary will be $1 million more than Baltimore Ravens' linebacker, Roquan Smith.
Being the highest-paid player in your respective position seems to matter, but Warner has also deserved this opportunity.
The 49ers' defensive star has earned three straight All-Pro selections. It also helps that Warner has been durable during his seven seasons in San Francisco.
The now highest-paid linebacker in the league has not missed a game during his time in the league, which is something the 49ers are hoping continues to stay the course.
A team becomes a winner by the work they put in during the offseason. Make no mistake, the 49ers are making sure they have the talent to compete this upcoming season.
