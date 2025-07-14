49ers WR Jauan Jennings wants new deal or trade before 2025 season
By Tyler Reed
The San Francisco 49ers were probably hoping to go at least one offseason without worrying about drama involving one of their wide receivers.
However, those dreams came to a crushing crash after NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Jauan Jennings is seeking a new deal or trade before the start of the 2025 season.
According to Schefter, Jennings is expected to make $4.2 million this season, in his final year of a two-year extension that he signed for $15.3 million last offseason.
The 49ers are probably comfortable being in this difficult situation. Last offseason, the team had some drama with receiver Brandon Aiyuk before agreeing on a new four-year deal worth $120 million.
The team also traded Deebo Samuel earlier this offseason to the Washington Commanders, which means Jennings will have a larger role with the team this upcoming season.
Last season, Jennings had a career high in receptions (77), receiving yards (975), and touchdown receptions (6).
However, just how much faith do the 49ers have in Jennings coming into the 2025 season? The fifth-year receiver has made the leap every season in his professional career, so it shouldn't be a surprise that he knows what he is capable of before the start of his fifth season.
The 49ers have been in this strange purgatory of being a great team that can't win the big one. But do they see Jennings as a big piece of their current unsolvable puzzle?
