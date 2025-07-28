Brock Purdy, wife Jenna announce 49ers QB is officially a girl dad
By Josh Sanchez
It's been quite the 2025 NFL offseason for Brock Purdy. The star quarterback signed a blockbuster five-year, $265 million contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers, including $181 million in guaranteed money, in May.
This month, Purdy and his wife Jenna welcomed their first child into the world.
Brock and Jenna announced the birth of their daughter, Millie Joleen Purdy, in an adorable photo on Instagram.
"Life just became a whole lot sweeter," Jenna wrote on social media, while sharing a black and white photo of the couple holding their daughter.
You love to see it.
It's been an incredible career for Purdy, who was once Mr. Irrelevant after being the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. No one is calling him irrelevant anymore.
Congratulations to Brock and Jenna Purdy on the birth of their child. We'll have to see if Purdy can elevate his game this season now that he officially has "girl dad" superpowers.
