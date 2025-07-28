The Big Lead

Brock Purdy, wife Jenna announce 49ers QB is officially a girl dad

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially a girl dad, with the star signal-caller and his wife Jenna announcing the birth of their child.

By Josh Sanchez

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy kisses his fiancee Jenna Brandt after winning the NFC Championship against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy kisses his fiancee Jenna Brandt after winning the NFC Championship against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
It's been quite the 2025 NFL offseason for Brock Purdy. The star quarterback signed a blockbuster five-year, $265 million contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers, including $181 million in guaranteed money, in May.

This month, Purdy and his wife Jenna welcomed their first child into the world.

Brock and Jenna announced the birth of their daughter, Millie Joleen Purdy, in an adorable photo on Instagram.

MORE: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce superfan names newborn after superstar couple

"Life just became a whole lot sweeter," Jenna wrote on social media, while sharing a black and white photo of the couple holding their daughter.

You love to see it.

MORE: Skip Bayless ready for Washington Commanders to return to their former name

It's been an incredible career for Purdy, who was once Mr. Irrelevant after being the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. No one is calling him irrelevant anymore.

Congratulations to Brock and Jenna Purdy on the birth of their child. We'll have to see if Purdy can elevate his game this season now that he officially has "girl dad" superpowers.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy awaits his turn in a passing drill during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy awaits his turn in a passing drill during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

