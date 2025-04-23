NFL Draft 2025: Best landing spots for Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, more top QB prospects
This year's NFL Draft has one of the most chaotic quarterback classes in recent memory. While Cam Ward seems locked in as the number one quarterback, no one can quite agree who the next best passer is, or when that passer might come off the board.
The group of second-tier quarterbacks is as varied as you can get. Shedeur Sanders is a traditional pocket passer, by and large, who lacks the big arm that most coaches want from their quarterbacks. Jaxson Dart is the jack of all trades, with a little bit of everything, including a knack for bewildering turnovers, and a lack of a defining trait that makes you stand up and take notice. Jalen Milroe is the toolsy project; the guy with all the physical gifts you want in a quarterback who just doesn't seem to have the accuracy you want. And Tyler Shough would likely be a top 10 pick, if only he wasn't 26 years old.
With plenty of questions about this class, the one on everyone's mind now is: where is the best landing spot for this motley cast of characters? Not the likeliest; at this point, trying to divine that would be next to impossible, but the best possible fit for them professionally, the place where they'd have the best chance to succeed in the pros.
Let's break it down.
Cam Ward
Here's the thing: we know where Ward is going. The Titans have all but told the world that Ward is their guy, and barring something truly baffling in the next 36 hours, he's going to be their starting quarterback next season.
And it's true that of the guys in this class, Ward fits what the Titans need. He shone at Miami last season, but he was also stellar at both Washington State and Incarnate Word playing with inferior talent around him. That skill is going to do him a world of good on the Titans' miserable black hole of an offensive roster. If they let him play his game, and learn to live with the occasional god-awful mistake or brain fart of an interception, he'll be perfect. If they do what Matt Nagy did to Justin Fields, this could be a disaster.
Shedeur Sanders
Sanders is a fascinating case; there are undeniable skills here, but big questions as well. He's not the most physically gifted quarterback you'll ever see, but his accuracy is stellar. He throws a catchable ball to all levels, even if he underthrows deep passes frequently. He's arguably got the best pocket sense of any quarterback in this draft, and always seems to have a plan for what to do with the ball, even if he holds onto it for too long sometimes.
Sanders is a bit like Andy Dalton or Jared Goff; he's going to need some guys around him to be effective, and you can't drop him into a system bereft of pass catchers and expect him to succeed. But give him a couple guys who can catch passes, and he'll be a competent to very good NFL passer. That means teams like the Giants and Steelers could both really shine with him.
The Pick: The Pittsburgh Steelers have the right combination of pass catchers (in D.K. Metcalf and George Pickens), and coaching staff to make Sanders into the best possible version of himself. The offensive line could use work, but it's not like Sanders isn't used to running for his life.
Jaxson Dart
Dart might be the wild card of this draft. His size and build, coupled with his well-rounded skill set has many NFL GMs drooling over his potential. But the Ole Miss product has a fair number of warts that might make teams second guess the choice.
Dart is pretty good at everything, but isn't great at anything. He's fairly mobile, but not a dynamic rusher. His arm is fine, and his accuracy is good enough overall. But Dart has a propensity for throwing the absolute ugliest interceptions at times, and struggled against good competition with the Rebels. On top of that, the offensive system under Lane Kiffin was about as far from an NFL system as you're going to get, meaning he needs time to learn an entirely new offense.
Best Fit: The problem for Dart is that most of the quarterback-needy teams want someone ready to go right now, and he's unlikely to be that. Fortunately, the Cleveland Browns are going to run a rush-heavy offense under Kevin Stefanski, meaning they won't ask a ton of him in year one. They're also in a full rebuild, meaning they'll likely be more patient with him.
Jalen Milroe
If we were drafting based on physical tools alone, Milroe would be number one overall and it wouldn't be particularly close. He is a devastating rusher when he plants his foot and takes off, making defensive coordinators lose sleep over his skills in that area. He has a massive arm that can make every throw you want him to, and the combo will make him a tantalizing choice for many coaches.
The problems come when it comes to touch. Milroe's accuracy leaves a lot to be desired, and he struggles to throw guys open at times. He's going to be a project, and absolutely won't be ready to be a full-time starter in Year 1. He's going to need a specialized offensive system, which will scare a lot of teams.
The Pick: Giants head coach Brian Daboll has the kind of offensive mind needed to craft a system for Milroe. He hasn't been able to flex it with the disaster that the Giants have had at quarterback, but Milroe's unique skill set would make for a fun challenge. They can be patient with him, with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston on the roster already, and have the skill position talent to help him succeed when he gets on the field.
Tyler Shough
Here's the thing about Tyler Shough: lots of NFL GMs and scouts LOVE this guy. Several teams have him listed as the number one quarterback on their board, because he fits the mold of what they want. He has a fantastic arm, and great awareness of the situation and where to put the ball. He can make all the throws from a variety of arm slots, and has wowed a number of teams in the pre-draft process.
But Shough is 26, making him older than a fair number of active NFL quarterbacks, and might be the least mobile quarterback of the group, thanks to an extensive injury history that prevented him from playing a full college season until last year at Louisville. He might be NFL ready now, but his ceiling feels lower than any of the other passers in this draft.
The Pick: The Las Vegas Raiders have a long and prestigious history of grabbing flawed quarterbacks and turning them into questionable starters. Shough has the skillset to continue that tradition, and figures to annoy Raiders fans for the next two to five years.
