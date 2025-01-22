College Football Playoff National Championship draws monster ratings
By Tyler Reed
The Ohio State Buckeyes earned their ninth national championship on Monday with their 34-23 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
The discussion of whether or not to have a college championship on a Monday is a great debate, one where I am of the camp that it should be played on a different day.
RELATED: Ohio State backup QB Devin Brown transferring from Buckeyes to ACC team
However, the ratings for the final game of the season tell us that it doesn't matter what day this game happens; people will watch.
On Monday night, the national championship drew 22.1 million viewers. The highest point of viewership was reported to be 25.05 million.
Of course, it is also being reported that this year's championship was not watched by as many people as last season's, which the Buckeyes' long-time rival, the Michigan Wolverines, participated in.
Still, 20-plus million people watching your product probably means you could have it at midnight on a Wednesday, and the people will still be watching.
Ratings have become a focal point for fans in all sports for some bizarre reason. The bigger the viewership, the larger bag of money the sport will walk away with in their next television rights negotiations.
So, I guess this is a congratulations to the NCAA for laughing all the way to the bank. Thankfully, players can finally get paid for their services.
