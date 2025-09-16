$16.5M Vikings star goes viral after brutal failed route
The NFL contract conversation never seems to end these days, and every big play gets followed by debates about who deserves what money. The Minnesota Vikings entered 2025 with serious NFC North ambitions, counting heavily on their collection of offensive weapons to make noise this season.
At the center of those plans sits tight end T.J. Hockenson, the league's fourth-highest-paid player at his position and a guy Minnesota expects to deliver consistent production.
MORE: Tom Brady returning under center for a one-off football showcase overseas
However, this past weekend brought an unexpected twist that has Vikings fans questioning everything. During Minnesota's 22-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Hockenson found himself at the center of a viral moment for all the wrong reasons.
Early in the third quarter, the Vikings faced 3rd-and-6 in the red zone with a chance to change the game's momentum. Rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy targeted Hockenson on what should have been a routine out route, but the tight end appeared completely unfocused as the ball arrived.
The pass slipped right through his hands and deflected straight to a Falcons defender. Just like that, momentum swung firmly in Atlanta's direction.
Some analysts have pointed to limited chemistry with rookie quarterback McCarthy and a conservative offensive approach as factors in Hockenson's sluggish start.
Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips and head coach Kevin O'Connell have publicly praised their tight end, emphasizing his leadership qualities and precise route-running ability.
In Sunday's disappointing loss, Hockenson managed just one catch for 12 yards while converting only 33 percent of his targets. Through two games with McCarthy under center, he's averaging just two receptions and 13.5 yards per game, concerning numbers for a player hoping to bounce back from a quiet 2024 campaign.
Hockenson gets another shot to prove his worth next Sunday at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Eagles take rematch, Joe Burrow's brutal injury, and more
NFL: NFL insider drops major update on Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow’s turf toe situation
RANKINGS: College football top 25 rankings 2025: AP Top 25 Poll released for Week 4
COMBAT: Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford full fight video highlights
NCAAF: UCLA has fired head coach DeShaun Foster amid winless streak
VIRAL: Eagles’ tush push sparks fresh outrage after Chiefs game footage surfaces