Zac Taylor says Joe Burrow 'got better', which Bengals' coach will need to keep job
By Tyler Reed
The Cincinnati Bengals are four years removed from a Super Bowl appearance that saw the team lose in heartbreaking fashion to the Los Angeles Rams.
Things have gotten a lot darker since that season, as the Bengals have failed to make the postseason for the last two years.
RELATED: Viral 'Quarterback' clip shows heated Joe Burrow during disastrous Bengals season
All eyes are on Cincinnati in a pivotal year in the career of head coach Zac Taylor. On Tuesday, Taylor caught up with Kay Adams to talk about his team heading into a new season, and Taylor couldn't stop gushing about his quarterback, Joe Burrow.
Taylor believes Burrow has gotten even better after having an MVP-caliber season on a team that missed the postseason. However, Taylor may need Burrow to play both sides of the ball to keep his job.
The Bengals' offense is going to be one of the best in the league with Burrow throwing to weapons like Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. But that defense was bad last season, and it doesn't seem like it made the upgrades this offseason to be competitive.
RELATED: Bengals Gamble with Locker Room by Fumbling Key Contracts
The Taylor era in Cincinnati has seen the team get out to slow starts nearly every season, but it can't happen this year. A 0-3 start in Cincinnati could absolutely lead to Taylor earning his pink slip.
