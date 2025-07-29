Bengals Gamble with Locker Room by Fumbling Key Contracts
The Cincinnati Bengals are dangerously close to sabotaging their own locker room before the season even begins due to mishandled contract negotiations with two of their key defensive players: rookie Shemar Stewart and veteran Trey Hendrickson.
As training camp progresses, both players have remained in limbo, highlighting what many view as a troubling pattern of shortsighted decision-making by the Bengals’ front office.
Shemar Stewart, selected 17th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, remains unsigned as of late July. Despite being a high-upside edge rusher with immense athletic potential, his transition into the NFL has stalled.
The delay stems from the Bengals attempts to include unusual language in Shamar Stewart’s rookie contract, specifically, a clause stating that if Stewart “defaults” by engaging in off-field misconduct (such as legal trouble, repeated intoxicated behavior, skipping practices without notice, etc.), the team would have the right to void all guaranteed money in the deal.
Rather than focusing on preparing their top draft pick for the season, the organization turned the negotiation into a prolonged legal standoff.
Even more concerning is the situation with Trey Hendrickson, one of the Bengals’ most productive and reliable defenders. Over the past two seasons, Hendrickson has recorded 17.5 sacks annually and been a defensive cornerstone.
Yet despite this elite performance, he remains underpaid at less than $16 million per year, far below the market rate for top edge rushers, who often earn between $30 and $40 million.
Hendrickson has sought a long-term extension with meaningful guarantees, but the Bengals reportedly offered only a short-term restructure with minimal financial commitment.
Understandably, Hendrickson is holding out.
These issues expose deeper concerns about the team’s leadership and priorities. Both players, one a promising rookie and the other a proven veteran, are being treated dismissively. The message to the locker room is clear: performance and professionalism do not guarantee respect or security.
If the Bengals hope to maintain a cohesive team and fanbase, changes must be made. Stewart should be granted a standard rookie contract without excessive clauses, and Hendrickson deserves a market-appropriate extension.
Failure to act could cost Cincinnati not only two key defenders but also the foundation of the team’s success, built on trust, respect, and accountability.
However, as of July 27, 2025, after missing the Bengals’ first three practices and several months of on-field preparation, Stewart and the team finally reached an agreement, as he signed his rookie deal and began participating fully in practice.
Despite the lengthy saga, Stewart downplayed the controversy, saying, “At the end of the day, I’m happy to be a Bengal… There’s no bad blood.”
