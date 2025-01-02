Alex Bregman sweepstakes include two 'surprise' teams and two front-runners
By Joe Lago
The top position player left in MLB free agency is two-time All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman, and the pursuit for the 30-year-old two-time World Series champion has narrowed to two favorites, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.
On his Bleacher Report show on Wednesday, Heyman revealed that the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays are the teams who are "most likely" to sign Bregman, who hit free agency this offseason after spending nine years with the Houston Astros.
Heyman cited Bregman's time with Tigers manager A.J. Hinch in Houston as a significant factor for Detroit. He also said the Blue Jays, who have "tried for a lot of big stars" but been rejected, remain focused on landing Bregman despite players not being "that anxious" to go to Toronto.
Heyman isn't ruling out the scenario of Bregman joining the Boston Red Sox. With the club happy to have All-Star Rafael Devers remain at third base, Bregman could be brought in to play second base, according to Heyman.
"I'm going to leave the Red Sox on my list for Bregman (but) I don't think that's the most likely scenario," he said.
Heyman included two "surprise teams" for Bregman: Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks.
"The Cubs can certainly afford it. They've cleared payroll with the (Cody) Bellinger trade," Heyman asid. "To me, that makes sense. I think the Cubs are an outside possibility at least."
Heyman said the Diamondbacks, who shocked the league with their signing of right-hander Corbin Burnes, could surprise again by bringing Bregman to the desert.
"Do they have more money? Not sure. But he would be a fit," Heyman said. "Their offense was really good last year. ... He is from New Mexico (and is in) Arizona, where he's been working out."
For his career, Bregman has hit .272 with 191 home runs and an .848 OPS. Last season, he hit .260 with 26 homers in 145 games and won his first Gold Glove at third base.
