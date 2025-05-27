Yankees manager has his reasons for wanting to see New York Knicks win ECF in seven
By Tyler Reed
The New York Knicks have a chance to make the NBA Eastern Conference Finals rather interesting with a win in Game 4 on Tuesday night.
The Knicks were facing an uphill battle when they were down 20 points to the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 on the road.
However, the Knicks were not ready to put a nail in their season's coffin, as the team stormed back to make it a 2-1 series.
A win tonight will even the odds and give Knicks fans more confidence, as the team will be coming back to Madison Square Garden for Game 5 on Thursday.
Recently, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone caught up with the team at Talkin' Yanks. Before they let him go, the team had to get Boone's thoughts on the Eastern Conference Finals.
Most Knicks fans probably want the series to end as quickly as possible. However, Boone is hoping the team can get it done in seven, instead of six.
Why is that? Boone knows the Yankees have an off day for the scheduled Game 7 that could potentially happen between the Knicks and Pacers.
Game 4 is pivotal for both teams. A win by the Pacers, and the mindset of the Knicks changes drastically. However, a win by New York, and this is a brand-new series.
