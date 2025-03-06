Yahoo! Sports reporter joins ESPN's investigative and enterprise team
Dan Wetzel, a Yahoo! Sports national columnist since 2003, is leaving for ESPN.
The network announced Thursday that Weztel as its new senior writer joining ESPN's Investigative and Enterprise Journalism Unit. A New York Times bestselling author, Wetzel also has screenwriting and production credits, including a Netflix miniseries about former NFL player Aaron Hernandez.
Wetzel's reporting on college sports has garnered many awards and honors over the years, including several APSE awards and pieces that were excerpted in year-end anthologies.
“The chance to work on that investigative enterprise unit is a dream come true,” Wetzel told Chad Finn of the Boston Globe. “It has such a great staff, editors, and resources, and they’re committed to doing the kinds of stories I like doing.”
Along with Wetzel, ESPN announced the hiring of producer Juanita Ceballos, whose work has earned Emmy and Edward R. Murrow awards alongside being named a Pulitzer Prize finalist. A graduate of Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, Ceballos’ work has appeared on FRONTLINE, VICE News, HBO, Showtime, Telemundo, Al Jazeera, Univision, NBC News, TIME and The New York Times. She's also an immensely talented photographer.
“We are thrilled with these two impressive additions,” Chris Buckle, the ESPN vice president who oversees the unit, said in a statement. “With the recent re-signings of senior writers Mark Fainaru-Wada and Michael Fletcher, ESPN is further cemented as the place to find best-in-class investigative and enterprise journalism.”
Finn reported Thursday the future of the popular “College Football Enquirer” podcast Wetzel hosts along with Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellinger and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde will be revealed soon.
