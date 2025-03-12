WWE superstar Chelsea Green set for starring role at NASCAR's Pennzoil 400
By Simon Head
WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green is set to play a pivotal role in NASCAR's upcoming Pennzoil 400.
The race, which takes place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, will see Green take part as the race's celebrity pace car driver.
It's not the first time a WWE superstar has taken the wheel of the pace car at a NASCAR race, with Charlotte Flair taking charge of the pace car at the Coca-Cola 600, in Charlotte, in 2019, while Matt Hardy drove the pace car at the NASCAR Can-Am 400 at ISM Raceway in Phoenix in 2018.
Now Green will bring her own brand of star power to the track as she gets behind the wheel of NASCAR's Toyota Supra pace car to lead the pack around the circuit before the 400-mile race
"I am speechless and beyond pumped to attend my first NASCAR race, and to have such a major role in it is something I never expected!" said Green, via the Las Vegas Motor Speedway website.
"From the roar of the engines to the energy of the crowd, this is a whole new level of excitement, and I can’t wait to be part of this incredible experience!"
Past celebrity pace car drivers at LVMS include NFL star Davante Adams and Marshawn Lynch, Olympic medalist Katie Grimes, actor and comedian Nick Cannon and former MLB star and current owner of the Las Vegas Lights soccer club Jose Bautista.
