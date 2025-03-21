Wofford band comprised of citizens and alums, is a perfect reason to love March Madness
By Tyler Reed
The Wofford Terriers were tasked with one of the more nearly impossible tasks when the program was named the opponent of the Tennessee Volunteers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
While a 15-seed has beaten a two-seed in the past, the chances of it happening are quite slim. The Terriers fell short in their quest to be the Cinderella of March Madness. However, that didn't stop the fanbase from showing out for their program.
The program already had one player that everyone had their eye on, in Kyle Filewich. Now, everyone is going to be amazed by how passionate their fanbase truly is.
According to Trey Wallace, a national sports reporter for OutKick, the Terriers didn't have a typical college band on hand for their big game.
The Terriers band was comprised of alumni from the university, as well as members of the city of Spartanburg, South Carolina, where the school is located.
The season came to an abrupt end with their 77-62 loss to the Volunteers at Rupp Arena on Thursday afternoon.
However, this program had plenty to be proud of this season. The Terriers won the Southern Conference Tournament for the first time since the 2019 season, which saw the team advance to the second round before losing to the Kentucky Wildcats.
Fans coming together to give the team a band is exactly what makes March Madness worth watching and why everyone loves to cheer on the underdog.
