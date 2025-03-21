TikTok star Keith Lee gifted Nike A'ja Wilson signature sneaker, gives honest review
By Josh Sanchez
WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson is set to officially drop her debut signature sneaker this spring, the Nike A'One, but some lucky fans and influencers are already getting their hands on them.
Wilson held a pop-up shop in her hometown of Colombia, South Carolina where fans got exclusive access to the sneakers and merch, and now they are being shipped off the social media influencers.
Among the influencers to cop there pair was Keith Lee, noted TikTok food critic.
Lee is known for his honest and blunt reviews, so when he was set to review the sneaker you knew you were ready to get a real take on its comfort and look.
He then rated the sneaker on a scale of 1-10, and A'ja has to be happy with the results.
After testing them out, getting a close look at the incredible -- and sometimes hidden -- details, Lee raved about the sneaker and scored it a 9/10.
Not too shabby for a debut shoe.
The Nike A'One will be released on May 8, 2025. While there will be several colorways to follow, the Nike A'One will initially release in its Pink A'ura colorway.
The best part about the sneaker? It will be available for just $110 in men's and women's sizes, along with youth sizes for $90. Considering the price tag some signature sneakers carry, this should be considered a bargain.
