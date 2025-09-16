Caitlin Clark hypes up Indiana Fever fans ahead of Game 2 clash in WNBA playoffs
The WNBA Playoffs are here, and even though Caitlin Clark missed a majority of the regular season, the Indiana Fever are in the thick of it. The team finds itself fighting for its playoff lives in Game 2 against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night in Indiana.
The first round of the WNBA playoffs is a best-of-three series, which means that the Fever need a win despite missing so many of their best players through injury. An elimination game at home means the fans can sometimes carry a team to victory, and Clark is doing her part in getting them hyped for this.
"I need to see every person in Indianapolis, whether you're inside the arena or outside the arena, show up," Clark said in a video clip shared by the official team account on X. "Get loud for my teammates, we need to get a dub, and we're taking it back to Atlanta. Let's gooo!"
Caitlin is the face of the franchise and arguably the face of the league, but she only managed to play in 13 games this season. That the Fever have made it here despite her absence, among others, is a testament to the squad and the coaching staff in Indiana.
The NBA playoffs have made the entire state believe that anything is possible. While it's tough to see the Fever getting past the first round considering all the setbacks they've faced, Clark seems to believe. And if there's one thing basketball fans in Indiana will do, it's bring the noise when the game tips off.
