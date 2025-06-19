WNBA star Caitlin Clark shouts out Warriors legend after draining deep three pointer
By Matt Reed
Caitlin Clark is a phenomenon from three-point range, and the WNBA superstar has become so dangerous from deep that a lot of times she looks like some of the top shooters in NBA history, including a current legend that plays for the Golden State Warriors.
RELATED: Van Lathan declares himself 'Caitlin Clark hater' after WNBA star's brilliance
Clark and her Indiana Fever teammates are preparing for a game against the Golden State Valkyries, who share their home venue with the Warriors, and the former Iowa talent was showing off her phenomenal shooting range.
After nailing a deep three-point shot from near the sideline, Clark shouted out "Curry!" as the ball dropped through the hoop. It shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone considering how good Clark is from beyond the arc.
This season, Clark is averaging over 21 points per game and shooting at 40 percent from three-point territory.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Buss family sells majority stake in Los Angeles Lakers after $10 billion valuation
SPORTS MEDIA: Magic Johnson breaks silence on Buss family selling Lakers for $10 billion
MLB: Multiple groups bidding to purchase homeless MLB franchise
NFL: NFL team surprises with signing of UFL sensation 'The Thiccer Kicker'
WNBA: Fever star Sophie Cunningham jerseys sell out after viral WNBA brawl