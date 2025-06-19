The Big Lead

WNBA star Caitlin Clark shouts out Warriors legend after draining deep three pointer

Clark was warming up in the home of the Golden State Warriors when she shouted out one of the team's all-time greats.

By Matt Reed

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark celebrates after scoring a 3-pointer during a WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark celebrates after scoring a 3-pointer during a WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Caitlin Clark is a phenomenon from three-point range, and the WNBA superstar has become so dangerous from deep that a lot of times she looks like some of the top shooters in NBA history, including a current legend that plays for the Golden State Warriors.

Clark and her Indiana Fever teammates are preparing for a game against the Golden State Valkyries, who share their home venue with the Warriors, and the former Iowa talent was showing off her phenomenal shooting range.

After nailing a deep three-point shot from near the sideline, Clark shouted out "Curry!" as the ball dropped through the hoop. It shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone considering how good Clark is from beyond the arc.

This season, Clark is averaging over 21 points per game and shooting at 40 percent from three-point territory.

