With ESPN ending 'Around the Horn,' one job appeals to departing host Tony Reali
Tony Reali's run as the host and moderator of "Around the Horn" was given an official end date this week by ESPN: May 23.
What's next for Reali? Fortunately he has some time to figure it out. In a new interview with Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina, Reali confirmed he's going to present some ideas to ESPN before his contract expires in August. He also confirmed he's "talking to everybody" — not just ESPN — about future possibilities.
Traina asked Reali specifically about the NFL RedZone show currently hosted by Scott Hanson, noting that "there are a lot of rumors" Hanson might leave for NBC Sports. (Front Office Sports reported in February that Hanson's contract with NFL Network expired after the 2024 season, and he's in talks with NBC.)
"If you tell me there’s any way, ANY WAY in the world, I mean, who in sports media doesn’t love theRed Zone channel?" Reali said. "You tell me in any way, any sports, stick “Red Zone” as a name on any type of sport or programming and I’m like,Wow, that’s the type of hosting that serves my sports muscles."
"It’s the best," Reali continued. "That is a jewel of television. That’s one of the best jobs in TV. Absolutely."
Reali also mentioned MLB Network's whiparound shows, and the Olympics' Gold Zone format on NBC Sports as good fits for his "energy."
Reali's energy helped sustain ATH for two decades. It will be an asset to whichever show lands him next.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Jerry Jones and Cowboys as clueless as ever
NFL: Best landing spots for Davante Adams
MLB: Scherzer: ABS challenge system in place because of gambling concerns
SPORTS MEDIA: ‘Around the Horn’ demise sad for an entire generation of fans