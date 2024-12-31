Will an NFL playoff contender take a chance on adding Ezekiel Elliott?
By Tyler Reed
Maybe it would have made a bigger headline in 2021; however, the Dallas Cowboys have released running back Ezekiel Elliott.
According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, Elliott requested his release in hopes of signing with a playoff team.
RELATED: Saquon Barkley deserves his shot at breaking Eric Dickerson's record against his former team
While Elliott has a dream of ring chasing, this decision brings up a very serious question. Would any Super Bowl contender be interested in adding Elliott?
Elliott's 2024 campaign showed all the signs of a talented running back no longer being the guy in the backfield.
Elliott finished his 2024 season with the Cowboys with 226 rushing yards on 74 rushing attempts. Technically, the opportunities were not there, as Rico Dowdle made himself the clear number-one option, rushing for over 1,000 yards this season.
It doesn't seem like too many teams will be hungry to add an aging running back to their postseason roster. However, stranger things have happened.
Imagine going back in time to 2017 and telling a Pittsburgh Steelers fan that they could potentially have Russell Wilson and Eliott on their roster. Just don't tell them what the 2024 version of those players looks like.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CFB: Previews for all 4 CFP Quarterfinal games
CFB: Which Big 10 team is doing the best in the Portal?
NFL: Hiring Rex Ryan would not solve Jets’ problems
SPORTS MEDIA: SVP “interested” in ESPN/SAS negotiations