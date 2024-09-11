Jerry Jones Hints Dak Prescott's Contract Will Lead to Super Bowl
By Evan Bleier
Set to turn 82 a couple of weeks before Halloween, Dallas owner Jerry Jones probably can't wait another three decades to see the Cowboys win the Super Bowl for the first time since 1995.
Jones, who signed star 25-year-old wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to a massive contract last month, is undoubtedly aware of that reality and inked quarterback Dak Prescott to a record-setting, four-year, $240 million extension that he believes will keep the 31-year-old with the Cowboys until Dallas can win another championship.
Speaking to the media this week about making Prescott the league’s first $60 million-a-year player, Jones said as much.
“I think when I look at what Dak is: He’s a leader; he plays the position of ultimate leadership in sports, in my opinion, as the quarterback,” Jones said. “You can put a huge value on measures of success that don’t reach a Super Bowl. I will say this: Any time that we’ve ever made players the highest-paid player - key players, such as Troy Aikman, the highest-paid player in the game - we’ve won Super Bowls.”
The owner of the Cowboys since purchasing the team for $140 million in February of 1989, Jones is correct in his assessment that NFL teams need to pay the price to win the Super Bowl. The Chiefs, for example, have a number of pricey players on their championship roster, including defensive tackle Chris Jones, tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
However, championship-caliber players also need to play up to the value of their contracts and it is far from certain Prescott will be able to live up to his $60 million annual price tag.
For what it's worth, Jones seems fairly certain his franchise quarterback is worth the money and that any irritation Prescott experienced while negotiating his new contract with the Cowboys should be soothed by the mountain of money he just received.
I’ve never seen anybody get their feelings hurt enough that the money couldn’t cure,” Jones said during a radio appearance. “When you have a significant decision, or you have a significant event in your life, when it gets in the crosshairs where the parties are in agreement. If your goal is to get a deal done, nail it right there. Do not fool around."
For Jones, that sentiment makes a good deal of sense as it's been three decades since Dallas won a Super Bowl. That's precisely why he paid Prescott. No more fooling around.