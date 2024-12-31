Saquon Barkley deserves his shot at breaking Eric Dickerson's record against his former team
By Matt Reed
Saquon Barkley is one more impressive outing away from breaking a long-standing NFL record, but will he have the chance to break it? With one game remaining in the regular season, the Philadelphia Eagles have a huge decision to make heading into their Week 18 matchup against the division rival New York Giants.
The Eagles have already locked up the number two seed in the NFC playoffs, but their superstar running back is 101 yards away from breaking the single-season rushing yards record currently owned by Eric Dickerson.
The NFL legend came out recently saying he hopes Barkley doesn't surpass his record, but that shouldn't stop the Eagles from doing right by the 27 year old during his historic season.
Barkley has been a spark plug for the Eagles' offense in his first season with the team, becoming just the ninth running back in NFL history to eclipse 2,000 yards in a single campaign. Despite playing a position that has largely been diminished by many teams across the league, Barkley firmly deserves to be amongst the MVP and Offensive Player of the Year discussions.
His incredible regular season also has the chance to finish off in a poetic fashion against his former team that opted not to get a deal done during the last offseason.
Even Dickerson acknowledged the weight of Barkley and the Eagles facing the Giants in Week 18.
"How ironic would it be for him to break the record on them, the team that let him go," Dickerson said. "A true slap in the face."
There's certainly an argument to be made that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni should opt on the side of precaution and give Barkley and the Philadelphia starters a break, especially heading into the playoffs where the NFC has a plethora of talented teams to face.
Conversely, Sirianni is considered to be a coach that players like playing for and seems to have a good relationship with many of them. His answers recently about whether he'd give Barkley the opportunity to pursue record seem to indicate there's a chance he'll play, but nothing is set in stone.
Dickerson broke O.J. Simpson's previous rushing yards record in 1984, almost a decade after the former Heisman Trophy winner set his mark. Now, 40 years after Dickerson's incredible feat, Barkley has the chance to make his own history... and hopefully the Eagles give him that chance.
