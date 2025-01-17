Who is Titans New general manager Mike Borgonzi?
The Tennessee Titans brought their general manager search to an end on Friday, hiring Mike Borgonzi to fill the role previously held by Ran Carthon, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
But who is Borgonzi, and why did he get this job?
To put it bluntly, Borgonzi is a football lifer, who specializes in scouting, and his resume is extremely impressive. He's spent his entire NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs, most recently as the Assistant General Manager, a role which he took in 2021. Prior to that he was Kansas City's director of football operations, as well as the director of player personnel.
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys fans not thrilled with latest name linked to head coach opening
He was in charge of the Chiefs' scouting department for the last three years, during his runs in charge of football operations and player personnel. He's moved up the ranks alongside Chiefs GM Brent Veach, and is highly regarded in the industry for his scouting. He is one of the primary architects of Kansas City's roster, and has shown a knack for identifying talent in the draft.
That knack is something the Titans have a dire need for; quarterback Will Levis has failed to live up to expectations, while their current roster has a dearth of talent on both sides of the ball. They need to figure out their biggest needs, and come up with the best ways to address them quickly, and Borgonzi has the skills to help them fill the holes.
Borgonzi figures to improve Tennessee's scouting department immediately, which should pay dividends in both the short and long term for the club. With the first overall pick in a draft that lacks a sure thing at quarterback, but has generational talents like Travis Hunter available in other positions, his acumen is going to be essential to the Titans getting this pick right.
In other words, you may not know Borgonzi's name now, but if his history as a scout is any indication, he's going to be the perfect man to rebuild the Titans into a contender.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Previewing every Divisional round matchup
NFL:Which team is going to win it all?
MLB: Andruw Jones should be getting more HOF love
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Skip Bayless calls JJ Redick ‘arrogant’