Detroit Lions fan hilariously has one thing on his mind after surgery (VIDEO)
By Tyler Reed
The Detroit Lions will meet the Washington Commanders in the divisional round on Saturday. The game will be the Lions' first postseason game this season, as the team earned the one seed in the NFC.
It has been a magical time in Detroit these last two years. Last season, the team won their first playoff game since 1992.
One of the leaders behind the Lions restoring of the roar, has been quarterback Jared Goff. Goff has become a fan favorite, and fans have been heard chanting his name all throughout the city.
However, one fan's chant may be the best of all. After having wrist surgery, the young Lions fan just had one thing on his mind when he greeted his family, Jared Goff.
No one can deny that Detroit is a Lions town. The first thing one thinks of after a serious surgery is that the franchise quarterback needs his name chanted throughout the halls. This kid gets it!
Ford Field will be pure adrenaline Saturday night when the Lions and Commanders take the field. Lions fans were a constant buzzsaw last year when the team hosted two playoff games.
Now, it is expected to be a tough game for anyone who has to come to Detroit in the postseason. Commanders fans should get used to the chanting Goff videos. They will be living in that reality in just a few short days.
