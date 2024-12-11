FIFA makes controversial choice for 2034 World Cup host nation
By Joe Lago
FIFA opted for a unique two-continent setup and a controversial selection for the host nations of the 2030 and 2034 men's World Cups.
Soccer's governing body voted Wednesday to celebrate the World Cup's 100th anniversary on two continents across six countries in South America and Europe in 2030 and then have its men's tournament return to the Middle East four years later in Saudi Arabia.
The 2030 World Cup will return to the site of FIFA's first tournament in Uruguay with the opening game played in Montevideo. The second and third games will be played in Argentina and Paraguay, respectively, before the remainder of the tourney plays out in Morocco, Portugal and Spain, the host nation of the 1982 World Cup.
The six-country bid ran unopposed and was approved at the FIFA Congress meeting in Zurich. Voting members also gave their OK to the unopposed bid of Saudi Arabia despite concerns over the country's human rights record, namely the alleged abuse of migrant workers.
Amnesty International condemned FIFA's selection of Saudi Arabia as a “moment of great danger” for human rights.
“FIFA’s reckless decision to award the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia without ensuring adequate human rights protections are in place will put many lives at risk," said Steve Cockburn, Amnesty International’s Head of Labour Rights and Sport.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino called the World Cup in Saudi Arabia a “unique catalyst for positive social change and unity," echoing the same message when Qatar was controversially chosen to host the 2022 World Cup.
“I fully trust our hosts to address all open points in this process, and deliver a World Cup that meets the world’s expectations,” Infantino said.
