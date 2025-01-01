Top 5 soccer stars that will become free agents in 2025
By Matt Reed
Soccer free agency isn't nearly as exciting as other sports, simply because it's not often that top-level stars are available on the market. In most situations, heavy transfer fees are involved between two clubs, but in 2025 there are a number of talents that could be moving teams.
There might not be quite the level of a marquee move like last summer when Kylian Mbappe completed a dream move to Real Madrid for over $187 million, but these five players will definitely have their share of clubs chasing them if the chance is given.
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
The Egyptian star has spent nearly eight seasons at Liverpool and he's been involved in many huge moments at the club. However, contract negotiations haven't progressed how either side would like, and with a name like Salah on the market it's highly likely that top clubs around the world will come calling if the Reds can't get a new deal finalized.
Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)
Davies is arguably the best left back on the planet, and at the age of 24 he has his entire career ahead of him. The Canada international has already achieved massive things with Bayern, but if he's looking for a new challenge in the Premier League or La Liga he won't have any trouble finding a landing spot.
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
Similar to Davies, the Liverpool right back is on the younger side at 26 years old and he's already been linked to Real Madrid for some time. Alexander-Arnold has established himself as one of the best passers of the ball in the game and certainly a capable defender in one-on-one situations. Liverpool will likely push to keep one of the faces of their club, but offers for the Englishman will likely be plenty.
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
De Bruyne is still one of the most crafty midifelders in the game, when healthy. The issue for the Belgium star is that his availability has lessened over recent seasons, and with Man City already in a tumultuous period the club could opt in another direction moving forward.
Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)
Defensive midfielders are becoming more and more important as the game transforms and teams are willing to pay heavily to solidify their midfields. Kimmich will undoubtedly become the biggest name on the market at his position, and with top teams like Man City circling a move to the Premier League could finally come to fruition.
