What else is Kyler Murray supposed to say when talking about the Cardinals' future?
By Tyler Reed
The Arizona Cardinals had a subpar 2024 season. At one point, it felt that anyone could win the NFC West. However, it was the Los Angeles Rams who ultimately took the crown.
The Cardinals finished the season 8-9, which was good enough for third in the division. However, the team doesn't want that to become the accepted outcome for 2025.
RELATED: Cincinnati Bengals finally decide that spending money is actually good for franchise
Recently, quarterback Kyler Murray was asked about what he sees for the future of the franchise, and it sounds like he has high hopes.
In an interview with KSB World Radio English, Murray said the franchise is not far off from competing for a Super Bowl when asked where the team is heading into 2025.
Murray should feel that way. If you're starting quarterback says things like, "Well, we may be a season or two away from doing damage." then you need to cut that player immediately.
Nobody wants to hear a franchise quarterback say their team is not ready. The Cardinals have made great moves, like drafting wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft.
This offseason, the team has added talented free agent edge rusher Josh Sweat, who is coming off of an impressive performance in the Super Bowl that helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to victory.
Last season was the first time in two years that Murray had been healthy enough to finish the year. 2025 will be a big year in the career of the former number-one overall pick. Will this be the year the Cardinals become a fearsome franchise under Murray?
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CBB: Florida gets shockingly tough draw
NFL: Is Stefon Diggs going back to Buffalo?
ROUNDUP: Recap Selection Sunday and more
CBB/SPORTS MEDIA: Dick Vitale should be part of March Madness