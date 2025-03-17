Cincinnati Bengals finally decide that spending money is actually good for franchise
By Tyler Reed
It has been a long-running joke that the Cincinnati Bengals are a cheap franchise. The team did make a $275 million deal with quarterback Joe Burrow; however, it has felt like the team would rather have their teeth pulled than make a deal with anyone else.
But that thought is a thing of the past. FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz broke the news that the Bengals have agreed to new deals with wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
According to Schultz, Chase will now become the highest-paid wide receiver in the league on a four-year $161 million deal. While the team agreed to a four-year $115 million deal with Higgins.
Bengals fans have been worried that the franchise would find a way to lose both of quarterback Joe Burrow's top targets. However, today is a day of celebration for the fanbase as the organization may not be done keeping their top players in Cincinnati.
NFL insider Dianna Russini is reporting that the franchise is now trying to get a deal done with the 2024 sack leader, Trey Hendrickson.
Not long ago, the franchise had given Hendrickson permission to seek a trade. However, after spending some money and realizing that spending is actually good, the franchise will now try to lock up their elite pass rusher.
There's no such thing as a small-market NFL team. The Bengals can spend just like anyone else, and it appears like the front office is finally realizing that. It's kind of crazy how that works.
