Despite a huge season with the Vikings, Sam Darnold has to prove himself again
By Matt Reed
The Seattle Seahawks are going in a different direction this upcoming season with Sam Darnold under center after moving over from the NFC North, and despite the big contract bump he's getting with his new team they might not be as committed to him as many originally thought.
While it's technically a three-year deal that the Seahawks have handed Darnold, the team actually has an out in the contract after the 2025 season. In many ways, it might be unfair to the former Minnesota Vikings signal caller, especially considering how well he played last season by helping the the Vikings win 14 games and throwing for over 4,000 yards.
RELATED: Cooper Kupp isn't enough to fix the Seahawks offense
Darnold will earn $37.6 million next season, but with many changes ongoing in Seattle as he enters his first season with the team the reality is there's a lot that can go wrong for the Seahawks after losing key offensive weapons DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
At the same time though, Darnold is only 27 years old despite being in the league for seven seasons. His experience will certainly be valued in Seattle, and he'll have some help after the team recenty brought in veteran receiver Cooper Kupp.
While the LA Rams are certainly going to be anticipated as the NFC West favorites heading into the season, Darnold showed in 2024 that he has what it takes to make the postseason and compete in one of the toughest divisions in football.
However, there will be skeptics out there following the Vikings' collapse towards the end of the regular season and into the Wild Card round.
