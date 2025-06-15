Celebrating Father's Day with greatest father-son moment in sports history
By Tyler Reed
Everyone here at The Big Lead hopes that you are having a very special Father's Day. Today is a day to honor the great men in our lives.
One thing that has always bonded a child with a father, from an early age, is sports. Every child has one moment they remember with their father that revolves around sports.
To celebrate the big dad day, we're taking a look back at the greatest father-son moment in sports history. It's the day that Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. hit back-to-back home runs.
In 1990, a day that a father can only dream of, the Griffey's created a moment on the diamond that is still remembered today.
Griffey Sr. was at the end of his career, while 'Junior' had just started what would become one of the most legendary careers in the history of the MLB.
Going back-to-back with your dad in a professional baseball game is the coolest thing that anyone could ever do, and only the coolest player in the history of the sport can say he has done it.
When you see fans say, "How can you not be romantic about baseball?" it's moments like this that they are talking about. Get your Father's Day started by sharing this video with your dad. He'll probably text back "cool".
