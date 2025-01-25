Novak Djokovic calls out injury 'experts' with proof he was hurt
By Joe Lago
Novak Djokovic's bid for a record 25th Grand Slam singles title came to an abrupt end Friday at the Australian Open when the 37-year-old legend had to retire from his semifinal against Alexander Zverev after just one set due to injury.
The unhappy Melbourne Park fans booed Djokovic as he walked off the court, but they got chastised by Zverev.
“Please guys, don't boo a player when he goes out with injury," Zverev said. "I know that everybody paid for tickets and everybody hopes to see hopefully a great five-set match and everything, but Novak Djokovic is somebody that has given this sport for the past 20 years absolutely everything of his life.
"He has won this tournament with an abdominal tear. He won this tournament with a hamstring tear. If he cannot continue a tennis match, it really means that he cannot continue a tennis match. So please, be respectful."
Djokovic described the injury as a muscle tear, which he initially sustained in a quarterfinal victory against Carlos Alcaraz. However, during the match, Alcaraz appeared to question the legitimacy of his opponent's ailment. ESPN analysts John McEnroe and Patrick McEnroe expressed doubt as well, with Patrick saying, "He's being Novak."
Djokovic was never going to remain silent on the matter. On Saturday, he confirmed his injury by posting proof of it on social media, tweeting what appears to be the actual MRI showing a tear in his left hamstring.
"Thought I'd leave this here for all the sports injury 'experts' out there," Djokovic included in his X/Twitter post.
As mentioned by Zverev, Djokovic didn't let a hamstring injury stop him from winning his 10th Australian Open. But that was two years ago when the Serbian was 35. Perhaps he's starting to experience the limitations of trying to compete at the highest level in his late 30s.
“I did everything I possibly can to basically manage the muscle tear that I had. Medications and, I guess, the (tape) and the physio work helped to some extent today,” Djokovic told reporters Friday. “But towards the end of that first set, I just started feeling more and more pain and it was too much for me to handle. Unfortunate ending, but I tried.”
