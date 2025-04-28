Watch: MLB pitcher warms up to face Mets with fan in New York's Central Park
In about 24 hours, Eduardo Rodriguez will take the mound at New York's Citi Field, making his sixth start of the season for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Mets.
Monday, the 32-year-old lefty warmed up for the big game in Central Park of all places — not with a teammate, but with a fan wearing a glove. Rodriguez captured the moment on his Instagram account.
"This is why I love this sport!!! Day of in New York we went to Central Park just searching for a spot to play catch and we find this guy who just want to show us his skills we end up give him the baseball that we play catch with and he say we make his day but to me he make our day 👏👏🫡🫡🙏🙏"
Rodriguez, who began his career with the Boston Red Sox before signing with the Detroit Tigers and later the Diamondbacks in free agency, is 1-2 with a 4.40 ERA in five starts to begin the new season.
Rodriguez's first season in Phoenix was somewhat of a disappointment. He was limited to 10 starts in 2024 due to a left shoulder injury and went 3-4 with a 5.04 ERA.
Even on the back side of his career, Rodriguez is finding joy in baseball — and sharing it with fans in unexpected places.
