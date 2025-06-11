Warriors star Steph Curry offers major praise to top 2025 NBA Draft prospect
By Matt Reed
Top NBA stars are still competing in the NBA Finals right now as the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder battle it out for the championship, but in a few weeks the next generation of stars will enter the league when the NBA Draft takes place.
RELATED: New York Knicks were denied permission to interview 3 top NBA head coaches
Even though Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and his team aren't left in the playoffs, the four-time NBA champion already has high praise for a projected top five pick in this year's draft.
When discussing the incoming Rutgers duo of Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper, Curry was quick to give both young players lots of hype, but the Warriors guard singled out one of them for their fantastic play when they shared the court together.
"[Harper] guarded me in a couple of the pickup runs we had," Curry said. "I might not have scored on him... He knew, he was counting up my stats. You love that competitiveness because you know they're there to get better."
While every NBA Draft expert expects the Dallas Mavericks to take Duke star Cooper Flagg with the first overall pick, there's a very strong chance that Bailey and Harper end up being chosen with the second and third picks.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
CFB: Colorado football coach Deion Sanders dealing with 'unspecified health issue'
MLB: Fox Sports scores massive hit with Red Sox-Yankees telecast
NBA: DeMarcus Cousins nearly fights fans in Puerto Rico, has drinks thrown at him
NFL: Stefon Diggs opens up on conversations with Patriots on viral boat video
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN announces final College GameDay stop for college football legend Lee Corso