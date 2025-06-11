Warriors star Steph Curry offers major praise to top 2025 NBA Draft prospect

13 players invited to the NBA Draft green room thus far:



Cooper Flagg

Dylan Harper

Ace Bailey

VJ Edgecombe

Tre Johnson

Khaman Maluach

Jeremiah Fears

Kon Knueppel

Kasparas Jakucionis

Egor Demin

Carter Bryant

Derik Queen

Asa Newell



Noa Essengue is still playing, not yet invited pic.twitter.com/OYdXVMRr3y