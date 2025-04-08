How to Order Florida Gators National Championship Merchandise: NCAA Tournament Shirts, Hats, Hoodies
The Florida Gators successfully returned to the promised land, winning their third national championship and first under head coach Todd Golden. Their win over the Houston Cougars solidified them as the best men's college basketball team this season for the first time since 2007.
The officially licensed Florida Gators National Champions Collection is now available for purchase through Fanatics. The collection includes the on-court hats and t-shirts that the players wore following the conclusion of the game, as well as much more to commemorate the championship game win.
Walter Clayton Jr. had quite the NCAA Tournament, leading his team on several impressive comebacks throughout. Thanks to his performance, he turned heads this March and will now go down as one of the best players ever to wear a Gators uniform.
Help celebrate this historic accomplishment with officially licensed Florida Gators national championship gear. Fanatics has you covered for all of your NCAA Tournament needs. Click on any of the images or links to secure your order.
ORDER FLORIDA GATORS NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP MERCHANDISE
