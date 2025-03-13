Virginia Tech player drops one of the most legendary quotes in college basketball
By Tyler Reed
The madness of March is underway. Conference tournaments are currently taking place as teams hope to punch their ticket to the Big Dance.
For the majority of teams, winning the conference tournament is the only way they can be a part of the NCAA Tournament.
Virginia Tech was one of those teams that needed to win their conference in order to continue their season. Unfortunately, the Hokies' season ended in a loss to the California Golden Bears in the opening round of the ACC Tournament.
The Hokies finished 13-19 this season, and when looking back on how the year went, Hokies player Toibu Lawal had one of the greatest quotes in college basketball history.
"They thought we were going to be ass. I mean, we were still ass but, you know, we weren't that bad," stated Lawal.
That is an incredible quote, and one that you may only get out of a college athlete. Lawal mentioned that he was still proud of how far the team came this season.
The Hokies finished 10th in the ACC, a conference that may not be having its best season. However, the finish for the Hokies still has to be disappointing.
The ACC Tournament has delivered many classic player comments, including former Boston College player Dennis Clifford, who said that going out to eat will be his favorite memory of being at the school.
College players are honest and have not yet had the media training that a professional athlete has had. That is why it is always better.
