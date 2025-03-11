Dear NCAA, would you please move the basketball & football championships to Saturday?
By Tyler Reed
College basketball fans are one week away from the start of March Madness. While there are still plenty of things that need to play out, fans received a positive update on the tournament.
Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports is reporting that the men's national championship will start a half-hour earlier this season. Goodbye after 9 p.m. starts and hello to 8:50 p.m. instead (eye roll).
There was a time when this would have never bothered me. However, now that my hair and beard are turning gray, the thought of a Monday night even starting after 7 p.m. makes me want pass a bill through Congress that states all weekday events should be over by 6 p.m.
College basketball and football have long had their big matchups take place on a Saturday. So, naturally, the NCAA has decided that championships should be decided on a Monday night.
It's time for the NCAA to get with the program and move their major championships to the day the Lord intended, Saturday.
Now, we know that this may mess with the feng shui of the March Madness schedule. However, if the NCAA is thinking about expanding the tournament, then it will be messing with the schedule anyway.
Nobody wants to watch these events late on a Monday night. Spare me the argument that these events are for college kids. They don't even want to be up late on a Monday.
Before the tournament gets to 96 teams and before the College Football Playoff becomes the SEC invitational, let's go ahead and move these bad boys to a Saturday. Who's with me?
