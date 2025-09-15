Vikings star Justin Jefferson enters NFL history books with incredible achievement
Justin Jefferson has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL since entering the league in 2020 and he keeps piling on the accolades to show for it.
His most recent feat came late in the first quarter of the Vikings’ Sunday night clash with the Atlanta Falcons when a pass from QB J.J. McCarthy resulted in the 500th catch of Jefferson’s career.
MORE: Patrick Mahomes reveals thoughts on interception pass to Travis Kelce against Eagles
Fittingly, the milestone is one which puts Jefferson alongside NFL great Larry Fitzgerald, as both players entered the 500 catches club at the identical age of 26 years and 90 days.
This means both Jefferson and Fitzgerald now share the title of being the youngest players ever to amass 500 receptions.
The speed at which Jefferson has reached this accomplishment is also nothing short of astonishing. It only took the former LSU Tiger 79 games to grab 500 catches in the NFL, which is tied with current Seattle Seahawk Cooper Kupp for the second fewest number of games needed to tally 500 receptions, as per The 33rd Team.
Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is the only player in history to break the 500 catches barrier at a faster rate than Jefferson, having only taken Thomas 69 contests to do so.
It is easy to forget that the Minnesota Vikings superstar is still entering the prime years of his career, given he is already among the game’s highest echelons at such a young age. And it is perhaps even more amazing to think that the legend of Justin Jefferson will only continue to grow.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Eagles take rematch, Joe Burrow's brutal injury, and more
NFL: NFL insider drops major update on Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow’s turf toe situation
RANKINGS: College football top 25 rankings 2025: AP Top 25 Poll released for Week 4
COMBAT: Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford full fight video highlights
NCAAF: UCLA has fired head coach DeShaun Foster amid winless streak
VIRAL: Eagles’ tush push sparks fresh outrage after Chiefs game footage surfaces