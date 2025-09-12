Vikings star Justin Jefferson backs JJ McCarthy ahead of Week 2 game on Sunday
Justin Jefferson wasted no time reminding the league why he’s considered the best wide receiver in football. In the Vikings’ Week 1 win over the Chicago Bears, Jefferson made key plays and set the tone for the offense. But even more telling was the way he stepped up for rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy after an early interception. Jefferson admitted the miscue was on him, owning responsibility for cutting his route short.
""Mostly on me on that play, as a captain of this team, I’ve got to detail my things up better&""- Justin Jefferson said
That trust proved vital as McCarthy shook off the pick-six and delivered one of the most memorable debuts in recent memory. Making his first NFL start after missing all of 2024 with a meniscus injury, the No. 10 overall pick came alive in the fourth quarter.
""JJ wasn't ready for me to be out that soon. That's why the ball was thrown inside of me, where it needed to be outside. So it’s mostly on me, on that play… As a captain of this team, as the best receiver in the league, I got to detail my things better as well""- Jefferson
McCarthy threw two touchdown passes, added a rushing score, and led Minnesota to a stunning 27-24 comeback. His composure in right time earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, and head coach Kevin O’Connell called it 'a glimpse of what’s to come.'
As if the week coul͏dn’t ge͏t any ͏bigger, McCarth͏y a͏lso celebrated a pers͏ona͏l milestone. The 22-year͏-old skipped Thursday’s pra͏ctice ͏for the b͏est rea͏s͏o͏n po͏ssible͏ he and his ͏f͏iancée, Kat͏y͏a ͏K͏ur͏opas, welcomed the͏ir first͏ ch͏ild, a baby b͏oy. Jefferson reacted with a playful but heart͏fe͏lt message͏, reminding his quarterback that life’s b͏iggest challeng͏es͏ now extend beyond the fiel͏d.
With the Atlanta Falcons awaiting on Sunday Night Football, McCarthy’s good week continues. But with Jefferson firmly in his corner and a new chapter beginning off the field, the young quarterback has plenty of momentum heading into Week 2.
