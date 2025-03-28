James Harden is tired of not getting the credit he's due for NBA success
James Harden is a former MVP, 3-time NBA scoring champion, and 2-time assists leader. The Beard's resume is unquestionable, he is one of the greatest shooting guards to ever play the game. He is also, however, one of the most criticized players in the modern era.
James Harden has never won a championship, and it doesn't look likely that he will on the Los Angeles Clippers either. In recent years, he has switched multiple teams, and it hasn't worked out. His production is also not what it was during his prime. All of which has contributed to one thing - Harden has somehow become underrated. And he thinks so too.
"The work, I don't feel like I get enough credit for the work I put in," Harden said. "People want to talk about everything else, that they honestly do not know about. And honestly, the work is being put in. And if the work isn't being put in, then these opportunities wouldn't be happening for me.
"Like, I really love the game of basketball, and that's gotten me to where I am today. That's Priority No. 1. And now I'm getting older so the eating and sleeping and recovery aspect is very important, which I've been on top of. You put the work in... More times than not, good things are gonna happen."
James Harden is enjoying another great season, averaging 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game for the Los Angeles Clippers. The team is currently the 6th seed and if they manage to hold on, anything can happen.
The final frontier for James Harden to cross that will get him all the accolades is true postseason success. If Kawhi Leonard stays healthy and the Clippers make a Cinderella run to the NBA Finals, he'll get a bunch of that credit he's looking for.
