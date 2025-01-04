Miami Heat send strong message; suspend Jimmy Butler
By Tyler Reed
When Jimmy Butler went public with his desire to be traded, it was just a matter of time before the Miami Heat front office made a statement.
However, the statement may have been one Butler didn't expect, as the Heat have suspended Butler for seven games.
According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the cause of the suspension is due to acts deterimental to the team over the course of the season and his recent actions in the last few weeks.
On January 2nd, Charania reported that Butler had sent the message to the Miami front office that he was ready to leave the franchsie.
Even on a recent edition of NBA on TNT, Shaquille O'Neal discussed that if Butler wants to be traded then Heat president Pat Riley will make sure that happens.
The Heat are currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference standings with a 17-15 record. While Butler's numbers may be dipping this season compared to his last few years in Miami, the six-time all-star believes that a change of scenery may be necessary.
Where will Butler's next home be? Charania reported that the Heat are willing to listen to all offers for Butler. Buckle up; the next few days could be interesting.
